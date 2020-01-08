|
|
April 2, 1932 - January 1, 2020 " No one a stranger, everyone a friend! "Larry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on New Year's Day 2020.Larry was born April 2, 1932 in Bakersfield, CA to loving parents Bruce and Louise Stone. He graduated from Flintridge Prep in 1950. Larry attended USC graduating in 1954, where he met his wife and the love of his life, Nancy Humason. Larry was very proud to have been a yell-leader for the USC Trojans and was a life-long fan of his alma mater. He was a member through his college years, and an active advisor for decades, of the Beta Theta Phi fraternity at USC.Larry was exceptionally successful in his career, specializing in Life Insurance. He was a founding principal of Farr and Stone, and then, later, Stone Tapert Financial Services. He was very proud to have his son Bruce as a business partner for nearly four decades. Larry's influence and noteworthy achievements and success in the business communities of LA and Orange Counties was significant and far reaching. He was also an active member in several Industry organizations including Society of Financial Services Professionals, Million Dollar Roundtable, amongst others.Larry's bigger than life personality, enthusiasm for life, love for his family and virtually everyone he befriended, will be missed by all who knew him. He personified the axiom, "Glass half-full"! In fact, Larry's glass was rarely only half-full. In his mind, it was usually overflowing with a genuine optimism and an authentic zest for life that was unique to him. His infectious enthusiasm impacted everyone who knew him. Larry was a very proud and avid fan of each of his 13 grandchildren, always encouraging them in their endeavors.Importantly, Larry and Nancy were long time members of Grace Community Church and deeply impacted by the teaching of John MacArthur for 35 years. As well, Larry was a member of Annandale Golf Club for over 35 years. He was also a founding member of the Pacific Club.Larry is survived by his bride of 67 years, Nancy, four of his five children, Bruce (Shelly), Debbie (Jeff), Diana (Mark), Alison-deceased 2007 (David), JJ (Amy), Larry's 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Larry's memory to Young America's Foundation- yaf.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020