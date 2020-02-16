|
The Rev. Dr. John M. Miyabe passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at the age of 98. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Marian Miyabe.He is survived by his loving family: sons, John D. (Rieko) Miyabe and Rev. James (Suzanne) Miyabe; daughter, Ruth (Mark) Rubke; grandchildren, David (Risa) and Stephen (Paige) Miyabe, Noah Rubke, Aimee (Blane) Snyder and Julianna (Joshua) Uyeda; great-grandchildren, Regan, Carter and Ronald Miyabe, Cole, Noelle and Austin Snyder, Emerson, Landon and Abigail Uyeda and Emi Miyabe; and many other relatives.Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00AM at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles, CA.In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to Venice Free Methodist Church or the PCJC Free Methodist Conference in his name. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020