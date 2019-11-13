|
|
May 30, 1915 - November 7, 2019 A beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Johnny, a proud native Angeleno, passed away at the ripe old age of 104½ surrounded by his three children in Pasadena, California. Johnny loved to tell the story of being 4 years old and sitting on the knee of A.P. Giannini, founder of Bank of America, listening to his father and Giannini discuss investments in the stock market. This early experience led to a lifelong love of the market and a 40+ year career as a respected stockbroker and financial advisor in Pasadena. Johnny was married to his childhood sweetheart, Sadie Kaleel Moses (lovingly known as Babe), for 73 years before she passed away in 2015. He is survived by his three children, Michael Moses (Kathy), Richard Moses (Mary Anne), and Darlene Moses Olympius (Jeff); his four grandchildren, Jill Fosselman, Scott Moses, Senta Mikan, and Allie Henske; and his three great-grandchildren, William Fosselman, Katherine Moses, and Margaret Moses. Services will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Holy Family Church, 1527 Fremont Avenue, in South Pasadena. Johnny met Danny Thomas and supported his effort in creating a hospital for children. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John M. Moses to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2019