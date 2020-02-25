|
|
MITSUMORI, JOHN MANABU. 96, Pasadena, CA born resident of Pasadena, who passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020.He is survived by his loving wife, May Mitsumori; sons, Jonathan (Gabriela) Mitsumori and Jack (Yumi) Mitsumori; daughter, Jane Mitsumori; grandchildren; Michael, Kelly, Amie, and Sophia; sister, Mary Tajima; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.No service will be held per his request. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020