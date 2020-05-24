October 31, 1945 - May 11, 2020 John "Moon" Martin, a singer and songwriter of immense skill passed away of natural causes in Encino, California on May 11, 2020. Born in Altus, Oklahoma in 1945 he attended the University of Oklahoma and later moved to Los Angeles with his band The Disciples which then became Southwind and had immediate success playing with Hall of Fame artists Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Credence Clearwater Revival. He was later featured on guitars and vocals with rock legends Linda Ronstadt, Del Shannon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Michelle Phillips among others, while also gaining recognition both in the United States and France as a solo artist and composer.

He wrote the songs Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor Doctor) made famous by Robert Palmer and Cadillac Walk recorded by Willy DeVille. He also recorded many solo albums including Shots From A Cold Nightmare, Escape From Domination which featured the Top 30 hit Rolene and Street Fever which featured the hit Bad News which reached the Top 10 in France. The nickname Moon was hung on him by friends years ago because many of his songs had the word moon in the lyrics. He is survived by a brother Howard Martin, a sister Mary Sue Martin, two nieces and a legion of rock fans, musicians and artists who will miss his kindness and generosity but will enjoy his musical legacy forever.

A memorial service is planned at a later date.

