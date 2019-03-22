|
February 21, 1934 - March 7, 2019 Age 85, of Montebello, passed away on March 7, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Sasaki, Tricia, and son, Russell; grandchildren: Ethan Sasaki, Emma & Logan Tao; brother of Betsy Tao of Hawaii, Jesse (Hisako) Tao, Alice Watanabe of Hawaii, Janet Tao of Hawaii; brother-in-law of George (Ada) Kaneoka of Hawaii, Donald Kaneoka, Chris Sugita, Helen (George) Tamayori. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Service will be held at 9am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at SkyRose Chapel at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA. Casual or aloha attire requested.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019