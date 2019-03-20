Home

John Michael Bailey


John Michael Bailey Obituary
John Michael Bailey was born in Santa Monica, CA, on March 24th,1953. He surrendered gracefully after a long and courageous battle with Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM), a rare neuromuscular degenerative disease. He passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on February 25th, 2019.
John, a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War era, loved the Sierra Nevada mountains, fishing, and the great outdoors, but most importantly, he loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Suzanne, two lovely daughters Caroline and Catherine, and his cherished son-in-law Aaron, his beloved mother Leone, his loving sisters Mary and Kathy, and his faithful pup Maggie. He was preceded in death by his father William and his sister Jane.

John, your legacy will live on and we will treasure you always. Thank you for a lifetime of love.

Services were held at McAulay & Wallace Mortuary in Fullerton. Visitation: Mon. Mar. 4th 6:30 - 8 p.m. Memorial Service: Tues. Mar. 5th 11:00 a.m. followed by the burial with Military Honors at Loma Vista Cemetery in Fullerton. In hopes of finding a cure, donations to the IBM Research Fund at Johns Hopkins Medical Center would be much appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 20, 2019
