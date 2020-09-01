September 3, 1938 - August 15, 2020 John was born and raised in Stockton, California. An army veteran, he served as a California Highway Patrol officer for 25 years. During which time he met his wife of 52 years, Liza McDonald. Together they fostered children for over 35 years; bringing them along with them as they traveled across all North America during the summertime. They loved boating, fishing and camping; as well as making memories with friends and family. John McDonald lived a long and fulfilling life treating people with kindness and respect. Every life he touched was changed for the better and his loss is one that has been felt greatly. He is survived by his wife, grandchildren, children and numerous foster children. Due to restrictions we will be holding a small, private ceremony with family. Please contact the family for more information.



