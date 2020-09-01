1/
John Michael McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 3, 1938 - August 15, 2020 John was born and raised in Stockton, California. An army veteran, he served as a California Highway Patrol officer for 25 years. During which time he met his wife of 52 years, Liza McDonald. Together they fostered children for over 35 years; bringing them along with them as they traveled across all North America during the summertime. They loved boating, fishing and camping; as well as making memories with friends and family. John McDonald lived a long and fulfilling life treating people with kindness and respect. Every life he touched was changed for the better and his loss is one that has been felt greatly. He is survived by his wife, grandchildren, children and numerous foster children. Due to restrictions we will be holding a small, private ceremony with family. Please contact the family for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved