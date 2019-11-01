|
September 3, 1939 - October 23, 2019 John Michael Miller (Johnny, Mike, J.M.) was born in Glendale, California, to Ann Fitzpatrick Miller and W. Owens Miller. John Michael died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after surgery for cancer following a brave nine-month fight. A private burial service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. John Michael grew up in La Jolla and learned to love the ocean and went surfing, body surfing and skin diving constantly. He helped instill the love of the ocean in his brothers, sisters and friends. John Michael graduated from Loyola High School class of 1958 and later from San Diego State University. He was a life-long SDSU Aztec fan. John Michael married the love of his life Dorothy Grace King (Dottie) in 1981. They traveled the world and enjoyed sharing wine and food with family and friends. They resided for many years on the beach in Playa Del Rey and later split their time with a winter home in the desert. After college John Michael embarked on a career in marketing and advertising, first with Proctor and Gamble then with J. Walter Thompson. After retiring from his advertising career John Michael co-founded and operated a textile fabrication business, High Life. John Michael gradually became an expert in wines and educated his family and friends. He hosted wine seminars and tastings at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage where he and Dottie were members. John Michael is survived by his wife, sisters, brothers and numerous grand and great-nieces and nephews. The world will be a smaller place without John Michael.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019