August 12, 1933 - March 7, 2020 John was born and raised in Hollywood and was a proud graduate of Loyola High School and USC. Served in the US Army during the Korean War returning to Los Angeles where he met and married Carllyn (Porter). He worked in the automotive business for almost 40 years finishing his career as a Buick-Oldsmobile dealer in the Antelope Valley. An avid sports fan during his life, he served as the Commissioner of the Valley Catholic Baseball League in the mid-1970s when his sons played on teams representing St. Elisabeth School in Van Nuys. John served as a football scout for Loyola and Crespi High School in the 1960s and 70s and a scout for Crespi basketball in the 1990s. He was preceded in death by his wife Carllyn and is survived by his three sons, Greg (Laura), John (Trudy) and Ken (Michele) and his daughter Suzanne (Terry) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at the Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary and private interment at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the "Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund," Loyola High School, 1901 West Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020