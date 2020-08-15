July 23, 1964 - August 9, 2020 So softly plays the music in my head throughout my lifeI can turn from tears to laughter at the blinking of an eyeBut one thing stays a constant – the love I have for youSo softly plays the music because my heart lives for two - By John-Neale Patton, January 2020John was many things to many people, but mostly he brought a bit of magic to the world around him. John called himself a jungle boy, having lived much of his youth in Hawai'i and the jungles of Papua New Guinea. He traveled extensively, calling Australia his home away from home. John was outgoing and loved to entertain. He had friends and family around the world and genuinely cared about each person in his life. He was devoted to his critter family of cats, dogs, raccoons, opossums, squirrels, a skunk, and the others that stopped by to visit. Music was always part of John's life, whether listening, writing songs, playing an instrument, or singing; he belted out a rock song just as easily as he evoked tears with a soft ballad. He had many stories to tell from his jam sessions with well-known musicians. John identified with many comic book heroes and loved wearing masks and costumes. He was passionate about his seasonal work at the toy store, finding joy in matching the right toy with the right person. Oftentimes John was mistaken for Tarzan or Thor and always responded in character, adding a touch of wonder to a child's day.John was one of the best at creating stories and especially loved to write stories for film and television. He was a brilliant script doctor and felt lucky to have worked with so many great people in the industry. John constantly wrote; scattered around his home are notebooks filled with poetry, song lyrics, funny thoughts, short stories, screenplays, and sketches.John is survived by many loved ones: "Jungle Wife" Suzanne; parents Jack and Lynette; three brothers and their spouses: Robert and Shauna, Mark and Connie, Christopher and Misti; "Jungle Kids" Lori and Qasim, Teri and Tony, Ben and Chompoo, and Korin; niece Mariah, her husband Wyatt and Avis Jack; nephew Titus and his fiancé Sarah; nephew Zachary; godchildren; aunts and uncles; cousins; the many friends he considered part of his family; and his critters. John made a difference in the lives of others. He lived a full life on his terms. John will be greatly missed. John's After Party – a time for sharing stories of John – will be held virtually on Saturday 8/22 from 5 pm to 10 pm Pacific Time and is open for all to attend. Email 811dreams@gmail.com for more details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store