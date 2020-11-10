June 27, 1932 - November 2, 2020 On Monday, November 2, 2020, John (Jack) Norman Fisher passed away at the age of 88, at West Hills Hospital, after several months of declining health at home in Woodland Hills, California.Jack was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on June 27, 1932, the younger son of Norman Backus Fisher and Ella Schwenck Fisher. He grew up in Brookfield, a suburb of Chicago and home to several generations of Fishers and Schwencks.Jack's interest in airplanes and flying began during World War II when he eagerly followed the news of the great aerial warfare battles, watching and identifying every plane that flew overhead. When it was time for him to go to college, there was no question that he would study aeronautical engineering. He received his BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1954 (and later his Master's Degree in the same field from USC in 1960). Jack's engineering career commenced at the peak of the Cold War when all aerospace companies were anxious to hire engineers. He was employed by Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank and then Hughes Aircraft in Culver City and El Segundo, with positions first in trajectories and orbital mechanics and then systems engineering. He retired from Hughes in late 1992 and then as a consultant taught Systems Engineering until 2005. He felt very fortunate that his career coincided with the development of spaceflight and that he had a part in the engineering of a number of significant spacecraft. Three of the highlights of his career were the Surveyor Project, Pioneer Venus and the Galileo Probe Project. A colleague of Jack's referred to him "as a true icon at Hughes Space and Communications Group". On June 2, 1956, Jack married his college sweetheart, Myra Elaine Andres. They raised their children, Julianne and Robert, at their homes in Encino and then Woodland Hills. When not working, Jack enjoyed many hobbies and passions: photography, gardening, wine tasting and collecting, traveling, genealogy, classical and jazz music, and reading about history and science. He continued until the last month to keep his mind alert, memorizing all the presidents, states in alphabetical order with their capitals, and purchasing DVD classes on assorted subjects; the last one this summer was "Mastering Linear Algebra." He will be dearly missed by his family for his kind heart, his dry sense of humor, and the brain teaser puzzles that he would bring to family functions.Jack is survived by his wife Myra Elaine Fisher, his children Julianne Fisher (Michele Sumner) and Robert Andres Fisher (Diana Reese) and four grandchildren: Roy Anton Fishell, Miles Edison Fishell, Skye Lily Fisher and Ryder Andres Fisher. A private burial was held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks in Westlake Village on November 9.



