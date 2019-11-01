|
August 29, 1931 - October 12, 2019 At his request, no services will be held for John P. Caynak, age 88, of Twentynine Palms, California. Caynak was born in Racine, Wisconsin. He was retired military, USMC, and a 34-year resident of Twentynine Palms, California. He is survived by his sons John and Eric of Valley Springs, California, and Port Angeles, Washington, stepsons Tony Barr of West Alexandria, Ohio, and Steve Barr of Spring, Texas, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019