Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Caynak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Caynak


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Caynak Obituary
August 29, 1931 - October 12, 2019 At his request, no services will be held for John P. Caynak, age 88, of Twentynine Palms, California. Caynak was born in Racine, Wisconsin. He was retired military, USMC, and a 34-year resident of Twentynine Palms, California. He is survived by his sons John and Eric of Valley Springs, California, and Port Angeles, Washington, stepsons Tony Barr of West Alexandria, Ohio, and Steve Barr of Spring, Texas, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -