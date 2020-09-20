1/1
John Patrick Laughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Patrick Laughlin died on July 26, following open heart surgery. He was born in Burbank and adopted by Dr. T. Jackson Laughlin & Anne Laughlin, growing up in North Hollywood with his sister, Gale, (Jack's daughter).At 17 (only a Jr.), he enlisted in the USN Reserves, graduating from Hollywood High in 1964, where he played basketball and baseball.Pat attended the USN Academy, LA Valley College, and UCLA. He worked as a stock clerk, Xmas tree flocker, printing machine operator, playground worker, pool lifeguard, and brush abatement worker.In 1969, Pat joined the LACO Fire Dept, where he was assigned to 9 different stations over a 32-year career.In 1980, Pat married Jane Graves and they had a daughter in '82, Morgan Adrienne. His passions: desert motorcycling, basketball, softball, flag football, US military history, WW2 aircraft, UCLA sports, Raiders, Rams, and Green Bay football, driving Chevys to car shows. The soundtrack of his life was rock and roll and the blues.Pat is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Morgan Palm; son-in-law Logan; and grandsons, Lars Patrick and Vance William … BOTH born on the Fourth of July (7/4/18 & 7/4/20), Pat's very favorite day of the year!Donations in his honor may be sent to The National WW2 Memorial, Vietnam Vets Memorial, Wounded Warriors Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved