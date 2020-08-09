1/1
John Patrick Philbin
July 4, 1931 - July 29, 2020 John was the son of William Joseph and Clara Elizabeth (nee Springett) Philbin of the Bronx. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers; Edward John, Bernard Albert, and Joseph Patrick, and sisters; Anna, Patricia, and Marie. John was a collector of Art, Books, Family History and Friends. He was an avid story teller and will be deeply missed by his 10 nieces and nephews and their children. Services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10am at Affordable Cremation & Burial Service; 2127 W. Charleston Blvd; Las Vegas, NV 89102.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
