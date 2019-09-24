Home

July 13, 1928 - September 19, 2019 He is survived by his loving wife Lan of 52 years and two sons Michael (Wendi) with children Joseph, Daniel and David and son James (Gure) with children Eneko and Nolan. He is also survived by his three children from his first marriage, Lise (Mac Davis) with children Noah and Cody, Carin (Tony Wilson) and Mark with children Mielle and Caitlin.A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 28, 11 AM at St. Timothy's Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed the Children (www.feedthechildren.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 24, 2019
