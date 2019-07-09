John Philip-Patrick Dye, "Johnny," age 56, passed away from heart failure on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 in Tarzana, California. The episode occurred in his sleep and he suffered no pain. Johnny was born in Santa Monica, California, on February 15, 1963 to Peter and Marjorie Post Dye. He was the youngest boy of five children, preceded by Wende, Steven, Timmy, and followed by Nedina (deceased 2013). He was a Corpus Christi alumnus, Class of '77, a world traveler, and lifelong resident of Southern California. He was best known for his delicious cooking, love for surfing, skiing, organic gardening, and philanthropic work. He was a passionate man who lived life to the fullest and made a lasting impression on everyone who met him. His booming laughter, great stories, eccentricities, and love for Christ will never be forgotten. Johnny was a caring, protective, loyal husband and father, who will be deeply missed by his family and friends, survived by his loving wife and partner of 25 years, Alby; devoted daughter Georgi, and his pride and joy, grandson, Josh Burger. His relationship with Josh gave the last ten years of his life purpose and true happiness. He always had a lot of love for his family in El Salvador, sister Wende, her sons, nephews Thommy and Christopher, and was thrilled when Thommy and Karla brought Matteo in to the world. Johnny had a powerful, unbreakable bond with his older brothers Steven and Timmy, forever pranksters and always there for each other in times of need. Steven's daughter, niece Amanda was like a second daughter to Johnny and he loved her husband, Brandon and mother, Hilda. He leaves behind a legacy of love and funny memories for his extended family and friends as well. He adored, and was very close to his cousins Heather and Peter on his dad's side, and will be missed across the globe by a multitude of family and friends in El Salvador, France, Spain, Uruguay, United States, and Switzerland. He was bigger than life and this world could no longer contain his spirit. We are sure that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ getting answers to all the questions he had about the Bible and looking over us with love and protection. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at the Lighthouse Church in Santa Monica at 10 am. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019