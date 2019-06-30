Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Jack" Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Jack" Kent Obituary
September 30, 1930 - June 24, 2019 Jack was born in Toronto, the third son of David Katzenberg "Kent" and Bessel Rosenthal. He went to Fairfax High School in LA, then college and medical school at UCLA and UC Berkeley, with specialty training in Endocrinology in London. Over the course of his career, he worked at three separate medical centers and in private practice. He volunteered his medical expertise, traveling all over the world, especially in underdeveloped countries. His beautiful tenor voice and charming personality were loved by all. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Sandi Golan Kent and survived by his 2nd wife Mary Cavalier, his children Joyce, David, and Julie, his step-children Alan, Carl, and Linda and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.