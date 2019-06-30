|
September 30, 1930 - June 24, 2019 Jack was born in Toronto, the third son of David Katzenberg "Kent" and Bessel Rosenthal. He went to Fairfax High School in LA, then college and medical school at UCLA and UC Berkeley, with specialty training in Endocrinology in London. Over the course of his career, he worked at three separate medical centers and in private practice. He volunteered his medical expertise, traveling all over the world, especially in underdeveloped countries. His beautiful tenor voice and charming personality were loved by all. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Sandi Golan Kent and survived by his 2nd wife Mary Cavalier, his children Joyce, David, and Julie, his step-children Alan, Carl, and Linda and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
