April 9, 1931 - October 25, 2020 Dr. John Raymond West, of Mission Viejo, California, passed away on October 25, 2020. At 89 years old, he was the embodiment of a life well-lived. The longtime Orange County resident was born in Birmingham, Alabama. A child of the Jim Crow south, he found his way out by enlisting in the Marines, which led him into the Korean War. Following 12 years of military service, he earned his Doctorate in Education and served as a Dean and Professor at Santa Ana College, Saddleback College, and Santiago Canyon College. After spending 43 years introducing countless minds to Sociological and Anthropological pedagogy, he retired from education in 2017 at the age of 86.However, his greatest chapter is the story of love and commitment he shared with his wife of 52 years, Suzanne Lancaster West. He was a loving husband and she was his loving wife. As lovers and best friends, loyalty and devotion defined their romance. Their love has served as an example for all who had the pleasure to know them. Together, they created a beautiful life for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sprawling extended family. As a father, he was a steady and dependable guide. John always recognized and nurtured the limitless potential of his beloved children.Family meant the world to John. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate a holiday or a milestone in the company of the people he loved. He planned family vacations years in advance, looked forward to family meals, always raised a glass (or two), and took every opportunity to remind us how important we were to him and to each other. Finally, John was a Renaissance Man. He was an avid tennis player, a skilled carpenter, a talented saxophonist, a BBQ master, a higher education advocate, a political activist, a feminist forerunner, and an ardent bibliophile. However, he was a lousy painter and made quite a mess each time he tried. In addition to his wife, Suzanne, John leaves behind his sons, Reggie and Joshua, and his daughters, Semara and Tia. His big smile will be missed by 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, dozens of cousins, and two sons-in-law, Sean and Carlo, who loved him like their own. John is preceded in death by his mother, Mignonette, his father, John, his only sister, Miriam, three sons, Ronald, John Jr., and Gerald, and two grandsons, John-John and Reginald. His love and legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held in Spring 2021. Friends and family are all welcome – just as John would have wanted.



