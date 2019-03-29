May 2, 1926 in Santa Barbara, California – March 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. John was born to Annie Breuer Reynolds and Hewitt Reynolds. Educated at the Webb School of California in Claremont, University of Texas and Harvard Medical School (1949). He did his internship, assistant residency and residency at the Boston City Hospital. He returned to California to do hematology research at UCLA before deciding to open his own private practice of Internal Medicine and Hematology, in West Los Angeles and, eventually, Santa Monica. He was active until his retirement in 2002. He is remembered by his patients and friends as a fine gentleman and excellent physician. He loved practicing medicine.He was an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UCLA. Former Chief of Medicine and Chief of Staff at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica. Past President (Emeritus) Los Angeles Academy of Medicine. Member of the American Society of Hematology and American College of Physicians. He leaves behind, in grief, his adoring and devoted wife, Susan, of nearly 40 years. He, also, leaves his children, Hewitt Reynolds (Katsue), Julianne Vaccaro, and Marcy Cunningham, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Anton Reynolds (Lynne). He was predeceased by his first wife, Marcea Lewis. There will be no memorial, at John's request. He asks that you "Remember me alive." If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a donation to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019