|
|
John S. Malone passed on July 27, 2019 at the age of 93. John is survived by four children: John M.; Maureen; and Nora Malone Webber (Rob Webber), and Margaret (Brian Padian); three grandchildren: Kristy Malone; Nicholas and Frieda Padian; and his sister Joan Gardner. He leaves an extraordinary legacy of professional contributions, faith and compassion, having lived with integrity of heart and mind. He also had a great sense of humor that endeared him to so many. Condolences to Malone Family, P.O. Box 689, Cypress, CA 90630.For a full obituary and service information, please visit www.legacyfuneral.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019