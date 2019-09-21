|
September 11, 1920 - June 29, 2019 John Samuel Pierandozzi, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on the afternoon of June 29, 2019. He was 98. John Salvatore Pierandozzi was born September 11, 1920 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the eldest of Ida (Edie) Bruno and Carlo (Mike) Pierandozzi's three sons. John and his two younger siblings, Tony and Carlo, were a close, hardscrabble trio, finding fun where they could create it and working alongside their father in his neighborhood grocery. John graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1938, where he was subsequently inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. With encouragement from his mother, he pursued medicine as a career, attending Loyola Medical School. After graduating, he moved west to California, where he served as ship doctor on the U.S.S. Barton in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war, he specialized in vascular surgery at Los Angeles County General Hospital, where he met his future wife, Nadine Jones, a nurse on staff tending to soldiers returning from combat. They were married on June 18, 1949 and enjoyed 67 years together, until Nadine's passing in July of 2016. John and Nadine settled in Whittier, California, where they raised four children and remained for the rest of their lives. John practiced at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital, where he was one of the first surgeons on staff, and also later served as Chief of Staff. He was a renowned and highly sought-after vascular surgeon who performed multiple first-of-their-kind surgeries, including the innovation of the Perforated Duodenal Ulcer surgery. Over the course of his long career, he saved thousands of lives. Most people in their community knew someone who had been successfully treated by "Doctor John." When he wasn't working, John was likely to be found on the golf course engaging in his favorite sport and pastime. John was a founding member of The Friendly Hills Country Club, serving as the Club's first president and twice winning the Senior Club Championship. John was an active and dedicated father to his four children, not only hiking the John Muir Trail while in his 40s with his elder son and younger daughter, but hiking it again in his late 50s with his youngest child. He and Nadine were passionate skiers, spending time on the slopes with the family at Mammoth Mountain and resorts throughout the country. John also loved sailing, taking many trips with his family to Catalina Island on their boat, The Giovanni. John is survived by daughters Nancy and Kathy, sons John and Paul, son-in-law David Everingham, daughters-in-law Sandy Zeis Pierandozzi and Catherine Stringer, and grandchildren Johnny, Christopher, Michaela, Keenan, Gabriella, Lucia and Bruno. John Samuel Pierandozzi will be long remembered for his remarkable accomplishments, and for being a compassionate, caring person to all who knew him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019