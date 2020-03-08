|
February 23, 1990 - February 27, 2020 Beloved father, husband, son, and brother John Schara Clifford, 30, passed on to eternal rest on February 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with a rare cancer. His sense of humor and adventure will be forever missed, but pales in comparison to the love he had for his family. He is survived by wife Camille, daughter Eva (3), son Eli (3 mos), his parents Craig & Georganna Clifford, and brothers Ryan (Sarah), Mitchell (Erica), and Drew, in-laws Tom & Tamara Bryant and family, and many more family and friends who will forever miss his unique zest for life.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020