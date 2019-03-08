July 2, 1939 - March 5, 2019 John Thomas Dullam, a third generation California farmer, passed Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He wanted us to know that his job here was done and he received an offer he couldn't refuse for his next journey. Until the day he died, he enjoyed cars, farming and sunshine, and he hated broccoli and hypocrites. His new assignment comes with a huge signing bonus, a reunion of family and friends he has not seen in a long time. The job security is 110 %. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be planting, reading, enjoying a good gin and tonic along with a great meal and playing with old friends Tom McGrath, Bob McMillan and Bill Reiman. John lived his life in celebration with the exception of a few regrets including eating a sandwich on the streets of New Delhi, forgetting his boots on a trip to Antarctica and believing in the tooth fairy. He was a mentor to many in a new generation of Ventura County farmers. And will be remembered for his greatest gift of generosity of his time and resources. His family of five children and nine grands will celebrate his life with the detailed instructions to leave the world a better place. Donations can be sent to the Greater Oxnard/Port Hueneme Boys and Girls Club and/or Studio Channel Islands Art Center. We thank you for your kind generosity. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019