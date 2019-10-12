Home

Macker, John Terence ("Terry") Macker. Born in Los Angeles, February 12, 1943 to parents, John Gordon Macker and Regina Leake Macker; died September 15, 2019 after a short illness.Known to many as "John", to others as "Terry", he lived a simple life, unburdened by material concerns, encumbered by constraints imposed by nature and the vagaries of life, nevertheless blessed by the birth of an outstanding daughter, Mary January Rain Macker; two remarkable grandchildren, Ethan, a handsome grandson, and Freyja, a beautiful granddaughter. In addition to the above left behind, he is survived by sister Patricia White; brothers, Michael (wife Lupe) and Tim (wife Kathleen) Macker; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.If he were asked what was the meaning of life, he would respond with only a most enigmatic and infectious smile, a smile unlike any other's, penetrating and unforgettable; and then a toast of a tall V8 and lemon juice. We will miss him.Services to be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 701 California Avenue, Santa Monica, California on Friday at 10:00 a.m., October 18, 2019.More obituary information can be found at www.RisherMortuary.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019
