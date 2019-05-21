September 28, 1923 - May 8, 2019 Jack Leahy, award-winning sound recording engineer, whose long career in film and television sound recording spanned more than 50 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 8th, 2019. He was 95. Born in St. Louis in 1923, the youngest son of Daniel J. Leahy and Mary E. (Hawe) Leahy, he was fascinated with sound from an early age, from radio to television, then in its infancy. After service in World War II (where he saw combat in the Battle of the Bulge), he earned a degree in engineering from the Missouri School of Mines (now Missouri University) on the G.I. Bill. In 1948, Leahy then headed to New York to work for RCA, beginning his career at RCA Broadcast Systems in Camden and in 1952 he married his love Carol Ann McNicholas. In 1964 Leahy, his wife Carol, and children, moved to Los Angeles where they took residence for 55 years. As an engineer, and later, executive of RCA, his work took him from Los Angeles to every part of the United States and the U.K. assuming several leadership roles at RCA Film Recording (later RCA Photophone, Inc.). At RCA, Leahy played a pivotal role in the design and adaptation of RCA's sound systems to the demands of sound directors both in Hollywood and in U.K. film studios. His work in the field took him into almost every major Hollywood film studio. He nurtured long-standing relationships with sound directors and recording engineers at Warner Bros., Universal Studios, The Burbank Studios, and 20th Century Fox, where he worked closely with multiple Oscar- and award-winning sound directors. In 1982, Leahy formed Photophone Inc. continuing service to the Film Recording Industry and was briefly involved in the development of laser recording technology for film as President of NAC-Westrex in 1984. As an engineering and design consultant, his work eventually took him to every part of the world, including studios in China, Japan and Thailand. In 2006, he was awarded the Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers in recognition of his success meeting the "multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary challenges" of working across many film technologies. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary, Johanna, Virginia, Daniel, Thomas, and Margaret. His wife of 58 years, Carol, passed away in 2010. He is survived by his five children, including Michael (Jane), of Washington, D.C., Daniel (Mavis) of Oregon, Jeanne, Robert (Catherine), and Eileen (Stephen) Marcussen, all of Los Angeles, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on June 1st, 1:00PM at the Mission Hills Catholic Cemetery located at 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the California Southland Chapter of in honor of his love for Carol. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 21 to May 26, 2019