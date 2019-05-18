|
August 4, 1936 - May 14, 2019 Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, May 14th, 2019. Age 82 years. Loving brother of Joan (Jerry) Frankenberg and the late Gerald "Bud" Ulmen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of the Guatemalan Consulate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Parkinson Association appreciated. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, WI, serving the family. Tel.: 414-546-4342 Website: bvfh.net
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019