John W. Fulton Jr.
May 15, 1936 - May 15, 2020 Exactly eighty-four years from the day he was born, John William Fulton, Jr. passed away on May 15.Born in 1936 in Chicago IL, he was the son of the late Katherine Kenny and John William Fulton, Sr. He was a proud graduate of Lawrence University and a veteran of the U. S. Army. A lifelong lover of books and builder of dulcimers and model airplanes, he was a devoted "facts and figures" man, earning him the moniker "Dr. Trivia" among his close friends.He is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Lotus P.K. Fulton of Pacific Palisades; two daughters, Lilia Fulton of Oakland and Maile K. Fulton of Sherman Oaks; and one granddaughter, Katherine K. Hura.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
