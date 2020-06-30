August 24, 1933 - June 24, 2020 John age 86, a resident of Los Angeles and Ann Arbor, died peacefully at home. As was chronicled in his autobiography "Essayons" published by the University of Michigan Press in 2019, he received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Economics from the University of Michigan. His love and regard for Michigan were evidenced by his lifelong personal and financial support. His gifts included the endowment of the "Gayle Morris Sweetland Center for Writing", one of the most significant national centers for teaching students to write in their discipline. One of the most important elements in undergraduate education. He endowed Michigan's first chairs in Economics. He was a founder of the Economics Leadership Council –alumni who provide significant financial and academic support to the Department. He served for 20 years on the Dean's Advisory Council.He joined American Cement Corporation after graduate school in 1959 and rose to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 1968. He was elected President of Shareholders Capital Corporation in 1970. After fifteen years in corporate America he joined with his longtime friend and business associate – Lawrence Ramer – in the late 1970's to form Somerset Management Group, a management advisory and private equity firm. Among Somerset's successes were the highly profitable east and west coast cement import operations, National Cement in Florida, and Pacific Coast Cement in California. Together they were the largest import operations in the United States – and they were purchased in the early 1990's by two of the largest international cement companies.Having served as Deputy Mayor of Detroit in 1968 under Jerome Cavanaugh following the riots of 1967 his later life centered on working with non-profit organizations. In addition to his commitments and service to the University of Michigan, he served as Chairman of the Board of Sheldon Jackson College, a Presbyterian College in Sitka, Alaska, a Trustee of Union Theological Seminary in NYC, and the Woodrow Wilson Foundation in New Jersey. He was an active parishioner at both All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. John was a mentor to many -- he enjoyed guiding students as well as business, university and church associates. He is survived by his wife, Cordelia his sons John, Peter and Tim, grandsons Michael and Nick, and all the fish in the ocean! In lieu of flowers donations can be made by phone to The Sweetland Center for Writing, U of M: 734-936-3144.



