May 14, 1923 - September 24, 2019 John "Jack" Warren Hilts passed away in his home in Glendale, CA, at age 96. Jack was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Joseph Earl and Lillian (Gibson) Hilts. Everybody loved Jack for his sense of humor and his reputation for offering a hand-up instead of a hand-out. He married his Hoover High sweetheart, Phyllis (Overton). He was senior class President, she Secretary. Jack attended UCLA pledging Phi Delta Theta. In WWII he was a Lieutenant JG in the Navy instructing pilots on aircraft carrier landings. After the war, he received his BS from USC. Working in finance, he was the Regional Director of Industry Relations for Transamerica Financial Corporation managing territories that included Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Idaho and New Mexico. Jack relished his role as a consumer advocate lobbying at the State level to change laws that benefited consumers. In 1976 Jack earned his M.A. in Business Education at Cal State L.A.Being of service to others was in his DNA - serving as foreman for the Grand Jury of Los Angeles; volunteer driver for the Romanian delegates during the 1984 LA Olympics; sitting on the Planning Commission for the City of Glendale; volunteering at the Pasadena Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse; and he and Phyl were co-founders of an Al-Anon meeting in La Canada. Avid golfers, Jack and Phyl joined Oakmont Country Club in 1960 and he became President in 1992. World travelers, they logged over 40 trips. After his beloved Phyl passed, he continued traveling with his daughters and son-in-law. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis (Overton) Hilts, brother Robert Gibson Hilts, and nephew Robert Jeffrey Hilts. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Jill, Judith, and Suzanne (Hilts) Whitman, his son-in-law Jerry Whitman, niece Barbara (Hilts) Simpson and Grand Nieces Heather (Simpson) Leversen, and Ginger Hilts. A special thank you to Dr. James I. Wallstrom, Superior Home Health, Sanctuary Hospice, and Dad's caregivers. In lieu of flowers, Jack hopes that you will do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 1, 2019