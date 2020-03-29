|
|
July 18, 1926 - March 23, 2020 Our uncle, John W. Lonsdale, was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 18, 1926. He was "Johnny" to nearly everyone who knew him, especially the many young people he mentored in Santa Monica. Johnny lived almost his entire life at the corner of 10th and California in the same house where he and his siblings grew up with "Granny". He was devoted to the city he loved until his passing on Monday, March 23, at age 93. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, Davida and Lionel Lonsdale, sister Virginia Gregory, and brothers David and Paul Lonsdale. He is survived by his sister, Dixie Harding, and several generations of nieces and nephews, including Larry, Chris, and Mark Harding.Johnny graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1944 and served in the United States Army during World War II. His service from 1944-46 took him to the Pacific theatre and then to Japan in the post-war years. After he returned from the Army, Johnny attended Santa Monica College and the University of Southern California. All who knew him will remember he was a dedicated Trojan fan with banners and shirts as proof of his allegiance.Johnny's volunteer coaching career began in the late 1940s. In his early coaching years, Johnny was best known for coaching the "Lions" in the American Little League. The "Lions" (later known as "Foster's Lions") were recognized as "the team" in Santa Monica, largely as the result of Johnny's tireless efforts and unparalleled high standards. His love of baseball and involvement with Little League continued for 60+ years.After college, Johnny worked at Douglas Aircraft where many in Santa Monica were employed in decades past. He volunteered in his spare time for Little League Baseball and the Santa Monica Boys Club (later the Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club) in various capacities. Johnny left Douglas in 1963 to work at the Boys Club where he served for many years, initially assuming the position of Athletic Director, and later, becoming Assistant Director.For more than half a century, the Boys Club was Johnny's life as he worked tirelessly to support boys in various athletic endeavors, including "Biddy Basketball" and flag football where he coached the "49ers". This picture of Johnny in his prime shows him with the 49ers in 1958 shows him as coach, teacher, and mentor, a devoted man in his element.Johnny could be found at the Boys Club day and night, ducking out to grab a quick bite to eat at Foster's Freeze at 16th and Pico, now gone, where trophies and photographs of Johnny's teams were prominently on display. Johnny's legacy in Santa Monica sports was not limited to the Boys Club and Little League, and after long days at the Boys Club, you could run into him at various athletic venues, rooting for local teams, a pattern that lasted well into his 80s. He was a longtime season-ticket holder for USC football, and we often had a chance to accompany him to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the Trojans. A famous second-half comeback by USC in 1974 against then No. 1 Notre Dame remains firmly etched as a memory of fine days spent with Johnny.Describing Johnny requires one to use words that don't broadly apply to people these days. He was, simply put, a uniquely generous, kind, and wonderful man who inspired everyone he touched. He was always upbeat and active and inspired those he mentored to follow that trajectory. Some of the tributes from "kids" he coached, now grown with children of their own, recall the special effect he had on them, comparing Johnny favorably to the influence of their own parents.Some of this impact was realized through a youth group Johnny initiated and mentored at the Santa Monica Boys Club, originally known as "The Nomads" and later as "The Knights," focused on directing kids toward community service by a man whose life centered on paying forward. The pinnacle of "Knights" achievements for those who excelled at service was a week-long trip to Washington, D.C. around Memorial Day to tour the capital, including monuments, museums, and the White House. These trips also included water skiing, airplane rides, and road trips to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis and the Gettysburg National Military Park. The long days of touring often left the kids tired, but Johnny never surrendered to fatigue, and he enlisted them in backgammon or card games that extended well into the night. Another Knights activity that Johnny loved was the annual river-rafting trip on the American River. He was just a kid at heart, and you might imagine him whooping it up, splashing, dunking, and relishing the adventure with never-ending enthusiasm.Johnny's passing has triggered an avalanche of tributes from those he mentored and coached:• "John Lonsdale was the most influential person in my childhood after my parents. … I miss everything about Johnny. In 5-6 years of being around him a ton, and a lifetime of being around him on occasion, I never saw him be anything other than a decent human being." - Austin Croshere (former Knights member and NBA star)• "I played for John, learned to coach from him and coached with him for 55 years. … As a youth and young man, John surely had more role model influence in my life than anyone other than my Dad – and it was a close second." - Kip Dellinger• "Your uncle was a legend. So many memories." - Larry Arreola• "John was one of my best friends/mentors ever. From the time I started going to the Club around 1965 as a 7-year-old, into my teens as a basketball or flag football coach, John was there to learn from." - Ira Rutan• "I remember him from my first days at the Boys Club and beyond. He was an example of a person who put others first. I can't imagine the numbers he set on the straight and narrow." - Richard Mackson• "Johnny was a great human being. He touched us all." - Daryl Lev• "He was our community's John Wooden, even though he was a USC man. I was lucky enough to call him my mentor during my teenage years and beyond. For so many of us across Santa Monica, he was the spirit of Santa Monica, the spirit of Samohi …" - Phil Brock• "If you didn't know John Lonsdale and you lived in Santa Monica, where were you? We loved you John. Our parents and friends who have left us will be at the gate to God's Kingdom to meet you with open arms." - Jack McCowan• "John was my basketball coach at the Boys and Girls Club, and I consider those to be some of my greatest memories. He taught me so much about sports, life, teamwork, and character. I use those lessons to this day." - James Dunn• "Johnny is the 'greatest of all time' of Santa Monica. By far the best coach, teacher and leader that I have ever known." - Ben Farber• "Johnny Lonsdale was a good man. My brothers and I will always remember what he did for us and so many at the Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club." - Michael Valenzuela• "I spent a lot of time with Johnny down at the Boys Club in Santa Monica. He taught me a lot about basketball and life and how to be a better human being." - Jim Smith• "John was a legend. One of the best mentors for a lot of kids in SM." -Travis Mills• "I was one of the thousands of kids profoundly impacted by this wonderful man. Back in the late 50s and early 60s, Johnny was more than my coach, he was my friend and a second father." - Ken RosenthalJohnny kept in touch with the boys he coached, sending handwritten notes in neat script reminiscent of Granny's writing. One note penned to the back of a team photograph in 1959 praised Gordon Crook as a pleasure to coach, reliving scores of a perfect 11-0 season, and wishing him success in the years to come.In 2010, looking back on many years as a youth coach and volunteer, Johnny said in a local newspaper article, "It is a great joy for me. I can't go anywhere without bumping into former players. Just recently I had breakfast with two of my former basketball players, Tim Leary (former MLB star) and Terry Bevington (former Chicago White Sox manager). It reminded me of why I love doing this so much. If I'm lucky, I'll keep doing it until I'm 120."The past few years, Johnny lived at Bella Mar in Santa Monica where he was cared for by wonderful people who aided him through the challenges of Alzheimer's disease. They called him "Coach," celebrated his birthdays with us, and never failed to tune the television to USC sports. We are grateful for their kindness toward him. Johnny will be sorely missed. Few men have lives so rich, impacts so profound, inspiration so broadly felt. Rest in peace.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020