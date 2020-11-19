1/1
John Wekerle
John Wekerle lll, of Los Angeles, blessed with 91 years of a life well- lived, passed on peacefully November 11, 2020 to join the love of his life, Esther. Born to John and Rose Wekerle, he and his 4 brothers were the first generation born in the US. He attended State Teacher's College in Buffalo, NY (SUNY), where he met Esther. He was a teacher by heart and profession, teaching in New York and Beverly Hills for 40 years. John was an avid collector, an electrician, a photographer, and loved singing, the ocean, and playing the violin. He was a friend to many and made regular donations to multiple organizations. John is survived by daughter Ann Anderson (Phil), granddaughters Dawn (Brian) and Kim (Chris), four great grandchildren, two great greats, brothers Alex and Dan. We will miss his laughter and wisdom. Those who knew John are asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Memorials preferred to kiva.org, John and Esther Wekerle Memorial Fund.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
