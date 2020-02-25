Home

John Whitcomb Hiller

February 25, 1935 - January 14, 2020 John Whitcomb Hiller, cinematographer at the Smithsonian Institution, passed away in January at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia. Born in Altadena, California, to Sarolta Katinka Szendeffy and Jack Slayden Hellar, he studied photography at The Art Center School in Los Angeles and worked as a photographer at The Arcadia Tribune before learning to use a movie camera in the Army. During his career his films received some 135 awards including one Oscar (The Stone Carvers 1985), an Oscar nomination (Generation on the Wind 1980), 20 Emmys, including five for Outstanding Individual Achievement, and 31 C.I.N.E. Golden Eagle Awards. He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Pease, and four children from a previous marriage: Leslie Ann Hiller, Jeffrey Whitcomb Hiller, Mark Elden Hiller, and John Edward Hiller, and a grandson, Forrest Whitcomb Hiller. A memorial will be held this summer in the Washington, DC area. Donations may be made to Del Ray Artisans, 2704 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020
