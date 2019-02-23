Home

February 11, 1938 - February 6, 2019 John William O'Donnell passed away on February 6, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif., at 80 years old. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on February 11, 1938. John is survived by his loving wife, Martha (née Morris); his daughter, Karen, and her husband, Mark Stein; his son, Nicholas, and his wife, Brenda Rose; and grandchildren Madeleine, Nathan, Cale, and Ellis. John was an alumnus of Yale University and Long Beach State, and earned his JD degree from UCLA Law School. He practiced law in South El Monte for three decades before retiring. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Community, Los Angeles, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center or California Common Cause.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2019
