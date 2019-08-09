|
March 3, 1938 - February 12, 2019 Born March 3rd, 1938, in Daleville, Mississippi, John Hurst spent his childhood in Chicago, which he would refer to for the rest of his life simply as "the old neighborhood." He would recount stories of his unsupervised, working class childhood there: baseball games in the dirt lot across from his family's rundown apartment building, racing bikes with his friend Doug, assorted mischief in alleyways. In 1960, John arrived in California and began a dedicated career as a reporter at a succession of newspapers, culminating in a job at the Los Angeles Times, where John was a staff reporter from 1976 to 1996. John had an unwavering belief in his journalistic responsibility to reveal injustice, which notably began in 1970-71, when he wrote a series of stories for the Redding Record Searchlight about the Pitt River Indians and their struggle for the rights to their tribal land. Once John understood an injustice, he felt a moral imperative to do something about it. Throughout his reporting career, he would challenge editors to be allowed to work on the stories he felt most needed to be told, including institutional elder and juvenile abuse, corruption and abuse in the California foster care system, the impact of gun violence on individuals and communities, and conditions plaguing the American prison system. In 1972, John and his wife Pam, who he had met by chance two years earlier while covering the Vietnam War protest riots in Isla Vista, took a detour. They rented an aging barn on an obscure country road to nowhere, in Igo, California (pop. 150). No electricity, no running water. Throughout his life, John rarely spoke of the various journalism awards he earned, but would gladly trumpet the fact that he and Pam had once won the Igo tomato growing competition. After John's retirement in 1996, he and Pam moved first to a rustic house in the redwoods near Mendocino, then to a rural place outside of Eugene, Oregon, where he pursued his own writing, and reading, including the New York Times cover to cover daily. During family visits, he held forth on any newsworthy topic imaginable and told stories of the old neighborhood. A few months before his death, John wrote to his son Jeff about a fall he'd taken while playing baseball with his son Dan and grandson Darren. "I wandered out to the road to see if I could retrieve a ball or two from the woods. I got to the road, Darren swung, I looked around and saw the ball hanging there in the sky. My coordination is not so hot anymore and I tend to stumble on uneven ground. But the ball hung there and I was maybe 12 years old or so. I got it!" He lost his balance, crashed into the brambles, and was left with a bruise "like a great creeping purple and red prison tattoo." He ended the email: "Healing, I'm reminded, doesn't happen quickly anymore. But nothing's broke. And I'm left with the memory of my last and greatest play, the day I saved the game with a diving catch. Or so goes the legend. Believe what you like." John is survived by his sons Wes, Dan and Jeff, his daughter Jessica, his grandchildren Justin, Jack, PJ, Sarah, Isabela, Cambria and Darren, his sister Char, and his beloved Pam.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 9, 2019