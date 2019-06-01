February 29, 1940 - May 29, 2019 Jon Dobbin Sutcliffe, 79, died in his home in Agoura Hills, CA on May 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Jon was born on February 29, 1940 in New York City to Harry Sutcliffe and Lois Muller. He has a younger sister Jill Knox and two cousins Joy Sparkman and Faith Marshall. He earned a bachelor's degree from Williams College in 1961. He served in the military after finishing college. He became a fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 1965. He worked as a pension actuary in California for various consulting firms until he retired in 2001. Jon was a lifelong bridge player and was a Gold Life Master. His other hobbies included travelling, camping and hiking. In his younger years, he did backpacking, scuba diving, river rafting and sailing. He enjoyed going to movies, concerts, operas, and ballets. He is survived by his wife Teresa, sons Scott, Stephen, Harry, and Jonathan and granddaughters Megan and Karen. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the . Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019