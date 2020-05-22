March 9, 1942 - April 10, 2020 Jon grew up in La Colonia neighborhood in Oxnard. Spanish was his first language. He moved to Los Angeles, taught himself to play the guitar, attended East LA College, then went on to UCLA. He paid his way through college selling pots and pans and vacuum cleaners, as well as working at grocery stores and in the dining hall of his UCLA dormitory. After an enforced stint in the US Army, at Fort Bliss, Texas, he returned to UCLA, earning his MS in Accounting and secondary teaching credential while recruiting Chicano students for the graduate school of business. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college.He went to work at a Big 8 accounting firm, got his CPA certificate, then became treasurer of a client's firm. That job ended when Jon refused to cut secretaries' pay as long as the president continued to enjoy the company yacht. Not wanting to work for anyone else again, he directed his energy to managing the apartment buildings he had bought in Venice Beach, before it was trendy. He did much of the remodeling work himself and supervised construction of one building.He and his wife Jean lived in Santa Monica for fifty years. They actively supported the public schools and youth athletics. Jon coached girls' softball and soccer, and later high school boys' soccer, for 16 years. He was named AYSO Coach of the Year for Region 20 in 1998. He was a huge UCLA Bruins fan, traveling to several Final Four basketball tournaments. He loved to visit Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, and Lake Tahoe with his family.In 2007 Jon had two strokes that reduced his ability to say what he wanted to say. Refusing to let that hold him down, he attended countless speech therapy sessions and classes and continued preparing family tax returns. His determination and optimistic outlook inspired many people. More strokes caused by recent heart surgery finally brought him down. After an evening of singing and laughing with his whole family, he expressed that he was ready to go and died shortly after that, in his own bed.Jon is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Laurie Vander Veen and Holly Sedillos, son-in-law Ken Vander Veen, grandchildren Grace and Jake Vander Veen, his sister Rebecca Vital, and grand-dog Winston. A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe. Contributions in Jon's memory can be made to the UCLA Foundation, Department of Nursing Greatest Needs Fund or the Santa Monica College Foundation, DSPS Acquired Brain Injury Program.



