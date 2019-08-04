|
|
April 5, 1919 - July 25, 2019
Our mother has passed away, several months after all four-generations gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday. She lived a long life, full of both adventure and love. She was adored by her children – John (Miyuki), Tim (Gail), Andrea (David Smith) and Sally (Nik Warren) and former daughter-in-law, Nancy Lewis Lappen – her nine grandchildren – Angie (Adam Rosen), Jeremy (Kim), Amy (Neal Oliver), Jay, Tyler (Karen), Elena Smith (Roque Ortiz), Dia Warren (Suresh Annavarapu), Trina Warren (Wyeth Stiles) and Kaitlin Warren (David Mansfield) – and her thirteen great-grandchildren – Charlie and Matthew Rosen, Ally and Ryder Lappen, Jackson and Lewis Oliver, Eve, Rachel & Judah Lappen, Ranjan and Akash Warren and Siena and Raya Stiles. She found much joy in life and, in return, provided so much joy to all of us and, really, to all who knew her. She truly had a life well-lived.
Mom was born in Los Angeles to Ethel Rosin Tyroler and John Tyroler. In what became a defining issue in her life, her father passed away two months before Mom was born. He was in France as a private in the U.S. Army, fighting in World War One, and he succumbed to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19, the deadliest in history. In his memory, Ethel chose to give our mother her father's name, in French and feminized: Jeanne Leonard Tyroler but, since people then thought that Mom's name would be pronounced as "Jeannie" rather than "Sh-an", Ethel used the spelling of "Joan", which was mistaken for the English name "Joan." Mom later changed the spelling to "Jon," a change which did little to clear up the confusion, for in English "Jon" was a man's name.
Mom was devoted to her mother, Ethel, who was the first woman of European descent born in Avalon, on Catalina Island, on June 2, 1895. Ethel's parents had immigrated to Catalina from Hungary in the early 1890s and lived there until Ethel graduated from the sixth grade at the local island school, after which they moved to the Hancock Park region of Los Angeles. Jon spent much of her childhood on Catalina Island as her mother's family – Stanley, Elmer and Victor Rosin – were active in the hotel and restaurant businesses there.
When Mom was five, her mother remarried. Mom's stepfather was Sydney Irmas, who was from a family in Los Angeles which founded and ran Slavick's Jewelry Store, Syd's lifelong business. Ethel and Syd had two sons together. Mom and her two step-brothers, Syd Jr. and Richard (Dick), were very close as adults, living nearby and able to visit regularly.
Mom went to Los Angeles High School, as we all remember well since she taught us her school's cheer (starting "Alibeevo, Alabyvo"). After graduation, she went on to UCLA (class of 1940) where she met Dad, Chet Lappen, a Des Moines native who was thrilled with his California girl (and we four were thrilled that they met and married). Their marriage in 1941 would last until Dad passed away in 2010, at age 91. During their nearly-seventy years together, they travelled the world and were very active together in many local events and groups.
Mom was very proud to be the President of the Los Angeles Municipal Arts Commission (later reconstituted as the Cultural Arts Commission) in the early 1980s, during Mayor Tom Bradley's tenure. She also was a devoted and supporting member of Henri Temianka's California Chamber Symphony Society. And with her trademark enthusiasm for so much, she was a very active member of our schools' PTAs and in our Scout and Bluebird troops and was an early volunteer for the Head Start program.
A lover of classical music from an early age, Mom became an accomplished pianist as a child. When we were younger, she played piano in our home as her grandparents' baby grand piano fit well in our Palisades living room. However, she spent more of her time as a sculptor. Once "the kids" started going away to college, Mom had one of the bedrooms converted into an art studio, where she worked in clay and the lost-wax technique of casting bronze.
All of the family have some of her special art pieces in our homes – many depicting children at play – and some of which she had turned into bronze sculptures which we cherish. Within the last few years, some of her pieces were in an art show at Ocean House, the Santa Monica retirement home where she had lived since 2010.
Mom also was an early and active member of Leo Baeck Temple in West Los Angeles. Mom's family had been involved with Wilshire Boulevard Temple but, when our family "moved west" in the early 1950s (from the area that's now Century City to the "outpost" called Pacific Palisades), she and Dad were invited by Dad's brother, Stan, and his wife, Lucky, and several others, to help develop the new reform congregation, with Rabbi Leonard Beerman as the head rabbi. Mom became very close with Rabbi Beerman and with the next generation's rabbi, Rabbi Sanford ("Sandy") Ragins.
As both an artist and a patron of the arts, Mom was thrilled when she and Dad bought Thomas Mann's home in Pacific Palisades in 1952. The area was very rural at that time and was replete with many lemon orchards and our home had dozens of those trees. We kids spent many hours picking lemons and creating lemonade stands (and even throwing lemons at things and each other – had we only known that they would be over $1 each in later years). Mom loved to share the house with visiting Thomas Mann scholars, German government visitors and inquisitive tourists, all of whom saw our home as a Mecca of sorts. To have the home acquired, a few years ago, by the German government – who have preserved it and created a retreat for visiting German artists – was a great joy for her.
Our mother also was extremely proud of the Los Angeles non-profit which she created in 1985, now named the Center for Childhood. The Center's primary focus has continued to be on the importance of young mothers and fathers acquiring parenting skills. Presenting programs to those parents at locations such as Harvest Home and also in collaboration with the Salvation Army at the Westwood Transitional Village, the Center has been a blessing to the mothers and fathers (many of whom are veterans who have served our country), all of whom have benefitted greatly from the programs. Mom was deeply gratified to see how many of her children and grandchildren have taken an active role in the Center's work.
Mom's later years mostly were focused on visiting with her large family and her friends, many of whom still live in Los Angeles. With her terrific caretakers at the ready, and even as recently as a few months ago, Mom often would have multiple outings a week – to lunches, museum visits, movies, art exhibits and sometimes people came by just to visit with her in her apartment or over lunch in the dining room of her retirement home.
During the past decade or so, Mom's outstanding companions have added immeasurably to the quality of her life. We all are extremely grateful to Farida (Fada) Ancaja, Mary Jane Mendoza, Amapola (Pola) Vizconde, Franco (Jay) Bongalbal, Jr., Adora Soriano and Michelle Palma. A special and heartfelt thank-you, too, to Mered Fissha, who has been an amazing friend to the family since his arrival from Ethiopia in 1992.
The family's plans include an open memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on October 27, 2019 at Leo Baeck Temple in West Los Angles. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so at http://www.centerforchildhood.org/donation
Mom passed away as she lived – peacefully, gracefully, elegantly and with her loved ones nearby. Her loving presence and kind heart were well-known to all who ever met her. She will continue to be greatly missed by everyone who knew her but especially by her large extended family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019