Jonas, a proud third generation Los Angeleno, left this world on August 13, 2020. Jonas was the beloved son of Toni (Flaster) Lagunoff and the late Robert Lagunoff, the much-loved brother of Erica (Craig) Lagunoff Fiedler and fun-loving uncle to Allison Danielle & Evan James.Jonas attended Kenter Canyon elementary, Paul Revere Middle and graduated from Palisades High in 1989. He went on to obtain his undergraduate degree from San Diego State University, but never strayed far from his beloved Los Angeles. Upon his return to Los Angeles after college, and after working a few 'regular' jobs, he decided he needed to do something more. He started out in the Entertainment Industry as a production assistant but quickly climbed the ranks to become a Local 80 Union Grip, a title that gave him the utmost pride. Although he worked on dozens of television shows and feature films, he was most proud of his work on the HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm. He met and married his wife, Abby Lievense, in 2005. They lost their baby girl, Nia Mar, in 2009 and then welcomed their son, Darus James, in 2010. Darus was the apple of Jonas' eye and he was so proud to be a father. Jonas had a great love for the ocean... His gregarious, goofy and kind personality lit up any room he entered, everywhere he went. He was the most dedicated and compassionate man many have ever met. He will be greatly missed by so many. Godspeed.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CureSHANK, a non-profit research fund that is working hard to develop treatments to help his beloved son.



