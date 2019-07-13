July 25, 1945 - July 7, 2019 Jonathan Jay Sommers Los Angeles born and raised, Jonathan Jay Sommers, AIA, passed away peacefully in Long Beach, California on Sunday July 7 after a lengthy illness. Before retirement, Jon was a hardworking and dedicated architect. He partnered well and worked on many projects with other architects in Los Angeles County since starting his practice in 1970. Jon graduated from the California Polytechnic State University of San Luis Obisbo, CA where he received a Bachelor of Architecture degree and subsequently an MS degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Southern California. Jon for many years was an instructor of architecture and design at Cerritos Community College.Jon enjoyed sailing on his boat, Nickle-Dime, and at one time lived on his boat, docked in Long Beach Marina. An expert in sailing, family and friends can recall his voyages to Catalina Island during the winter holidays often under challenging weather conditions. He enjoyed sharing his experiences and telling of his safe return. He traveled worldwide experiencing different cultures.He was an active member of Temple Israel in Long Beach and prior to illness participated in Israeli dancing, an activity that brought him much joy.He was predeceased by his father, the radio and television writer, Jay Sommers, and loving mother Miriam (Freedman) Sommers; an aunt, Irma (Freedman) Rosein and cousin, Scott Rosein. He is survived by his step-brother Eric Nadler and family, Mary DePalma-Nadler, nephew Carl and niece Elyssa Nadler and great-nephew Eric Michael Nadler of Massachusetts. His extended family also included his step-mother, Barbara Sommers, step-brothers Kerry, Kenny and Kevin Katz of Los Angeles and many cousins including Sylvia Gordon, Jackie Justman, Patty Sinaiko and Judy Sherman. Jon was a devoted friend who developed and maintained many relationships over the years and many of these friends supported him with loving care during his illness. Many thanks to all and especially to Jared Goldin, Neal Gantz and Samir Hijazi. Jon's family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Temple Israel General Fund, 269 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019