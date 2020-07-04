December 30, 1930 - June 28, 2020 Philanthropist Joni Berry passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Los Angeles from complications of COVID-19 at age 89. For 24 years, Joni was Chairman of the Professional Dancers Society (PDS) which is affiliated with The Actors Fund and was a founding Board member and former President of SHARE, Inc. Joni was also President of the charitable Los Angeles based Eichenbaum Foundation. Born in Chicago on December 30, 1930, Joni was adopted by Joseph and Inez Eichenbaum when she was five days old. At age 8, her family moved to California where they lived in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs. She was a graduate of Beverly Hills High School. An avid dancer from the age of 3, Joni was part of the Merriel Abbott's Chicago Baby Professionals and would go on to dance with such legends as Sammy Davis, Jr., Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor. Joni's father was a major real estate developer and her parents were philanthropists, establishing the Joseph K. and Inez Eichenbaum Foundation, which has since donated countless millions to charity. As their only child, Joni was eventually named President of the Foundation, touching the lives of many people with her generosity and volunteer efforts. Joni endowed the Joseph and Inez Eichenbaum Wellness Center at the Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles and funded The Eichenbaum Laboratory of Alzheimer's Disease at Tel-Aviv University. As Chairman of the Board of the Professional Dancers Society (PDS), the organization helped dancers on both coasts with assistance for medical, housing and other needs. The organization also held the annual Gypsy Awards each year which raised funds for dancers. In 1994, PDS formed a partnership with The Actors Fund and has since raised millions to support The Fund's services to thousands of dancers. In 2019, Joni along with PDS President Mitzi Gaynor, were honored with The Actors Fund's highest award, The Medal of Honor, in recognition of the decades-long partnership between PDS and The Actors Fund. In addition, Joni served on The Actors Fund Western Council from 2008. Joni was a volunteer and supporter of numerous organizations, most especially those established for dancers. She has been honored by SHARE, Inc., which raises funds to help children, receiving the Shining Spirit Award in 2019 after 60 plus years of service. For SHARE she helped stage and perform in star-studded shows to raise funds for the organization. For her support and volunteerism, Joni was recognized by the United States Congress for outstanding community work, as well as the County of Los Angeles, the California State Senate for support of the Tierra del Sol Foundation, the City of Los Angeles for the Foundation's work with the Jewish Family Service, the City of Beverly Hills, and numerous organizations. She was also named a fellow of the American Committee for the Weitzman Institute of Science. A long-time resident of Beverly Hills, she was at one time a California state bowling champion. Joni established the Jody Berry Theatre at RiverPark Center in Kentucky, in memory of her late husband. Joni is survived by her husband, Stephen Maitland-Lewis; her son, Tony Boyar; step-sons Douglas Erenberg, Howard Erenberg, Toby Maitland-Lewis, Benjamin Maitland-Lewis: step-daughter Victoria Maitland; and 5 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Inez Eichenbaum; her husband of over 30 years Jody Berry, who passed away in 2005; and her stepson Alan Erenberg. Funeral services were private due to the Covid-19 guidelines and a memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced following the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SHARE, Inc., PO Box 1342 Beverly Hills, CA 90213-1342 or share4children.org