Joni Leilani Kiger (Creveston) of Alabaster, AL, died March 4, 2020, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center at the age of 62. Joni was born November 14, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA. She was an account manager in LA for many years, known by the name Joni Clutes. Preceded in death by her husband Clifford J Kiger. Survived by her daughter Nicole Leilani Larson; siblings Terri, Chuck and Kathi; niece Katrina; 2 grandchildren Noah and Mele'ana; cousins Lee, Karalyne, Pattilyne and Mindi, as well as many family members in Kauai, HI. With her fun loving and caring personality, she touched the lives of everyone she met and will be greatly missed by many. Joni was laid to rest with her husband at the Alabama National Cemetery.Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
