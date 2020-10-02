Jonna went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26 after struggling to recover from surgery a month earlier. She was born in Los Angeles, a fourth generation Californian, and lived in Southern California her whole life. She attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated from UCLA after which she had a long, fulfilling career teaching middle school at El Rodeo School in Beverly Hills. Her heart was at Bel Air Presbyterian Church where she was heavily involved.

Jonna is survived by her very loved children, Michael (and Stephanie) Bollenbacher, Jan (and Bill) Beschel and Brooke (and John) Allen. She adored her grandchildren Katelyn and Matt Quintero and their daughter, Olivia; Garrison and Bethany Bollenbacher; Conor and Caroline Beschel and their daughter, Cassie; Dillon Beschel; Blair Beschel; Tess Beschel; Brennan Allen and Melanie Allen; and she treasured her long time companion, Pat Fee. Preceding her to heaven are her son Scott Bollenbacher, her husband, Donald Bollenbacher and her mother and father, Donna and Frank Paiker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonna Bollenbacher Memorial Fund (put in memo line) at Bel Air Church. Donations can be made online or sent to 16221 Mulholland Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90025

