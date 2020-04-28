|
April 24, 2020 The University of Guadalajara Foundation USA is saddened by the passing of respected journalist Jorge CámaraA dear friend and collaborator of The University of Guadalajara Foundation USA and The Guadalajara International Film Festival.His work for over half a century as a journalist, member, and former President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Golden Globes has helped catapult the image of Latinos in Hollywood.We will forever be proud of his accomplishments and eternally grateful for his support, commitment, love and friendship.Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.He has left an indelible void in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020