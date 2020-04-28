Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jorge Cámara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorge Cámara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorge Cámara Obituary
April 24, 2020 The University of Guadalajara Foundation USA is saddened by the passing of respected journalist Jorge CámaraA dear friend and collaborator of The University of Guadalajara Foundation USA and The Guadalajara International Film Festival.His work for over half a century as a journalist, member, and former President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Golden Globes has helped catapult the image of Latinos in Hollywood.We will forever be proud of his accomplishments and eternally grateful for his support, commitment, love and friendship.Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.He has left an indelible void in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jorge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -