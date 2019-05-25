February 26, 1928 - May 16, 2019 Jose D. Santillan passed away at age 91 at home peacefully on May 16, 2019. Joe had been ill for some time and was cared for at home by his family. Joe was born at home on February 26, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, to Esteban Lopez Santillan and Barbara Duenas Santillan in the hills just north of downtown Los Angeles in the neighborhood of Palo Verde within an area known as Chavez Ravine but today more commonly known as Dodger Stadium. He was the last of four children born to Esteban originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, and Barbara from Mexico City who migrated to the United States in 1923. His siblings were Ermelinda S. DeLeon, Steve D. Santillan and Henry D. Santillan who have all preceded him in death. Soon after he was born the family moved to East Los Angeles. Joe attended Hammel Street School, Belvedere Jr. High and earned his high school diploma while attending night school at Roosevelt High School. In 1947, Joe met the love of his life, Jennie Maldonado and they were married on August 26, 1950. Joe entered the US Army in 1950 and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. Honorably discharged in 1953, Joe found employment at Chrysler Corporation in Maywood, CA, where he worked for 20 years. In 1971, Joe joined the Los Angeles Times family in downtown Los Angeles until he retired in 1991. Joe and Jennie eventually moved to Montebello, CA, where they raised their family and traveled extensively. Joe is survived by his wife, Jennie, of 69 years. His daughter Patricia S. Davidson and son Joseph (Martha) Santillan. Five grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaclyn, Ashlee, Matthew and Joey, and six great-granddaughters: Jeselle, Jenelle, Jayden, Payton, Autumn and Sadie. A funeral mass will be at 10am, May 29, at St. Joseph's Youth Renewal Center, 8301 Arroyo Drive, Rosemead, CA 91770 followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 966 N. Potrero Grande Drive, Montebello, CA 90640. A special thank you from the family to his caregiver Salvi and Kaiser Hospice for their outstanding service and support. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 28, 2019