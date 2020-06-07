May 3, 1939 - May 31, 2020 Jose passed away at his home in LA County surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Michoacan Mexico. He was the son of the late Rafael Magdalenao and Josefina Reynosa. He migrated legally and proudly to the USA around 1960. He started his working career in 1961 as a produce worker for Barnes and in 1964 he began his 37 year career with Pan American Banana Co. as a Produce Lead Man and had been retired for nearly 20yrs. He loved his time at home helping raise his grand kids, watching sports with them, and shuttling them around to practices. He was an active member of the Kennedy Seniors club and loved his Vegas turn around trips and horse racing. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 57 years along with 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 6 siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He lived a full and loving life and will be missed dearly by all. Our family will forever be missing a piece. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. We Love you Dad, and we'll see you again one day.A private memorial is planned for June 27th and will be streamed live.