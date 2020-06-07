Jose R. Magdaleno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 3, 1939 - May 31, 2020 Jose passed away at his home in LA County surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Michoacan Mexico. He was the son of the late Rafael Magdalenao and Josefina Reynosa. He migrated legally and proudly to the USA around 1960. He started his working career in 1961 as a produce worker for Barnes and in 1964 he began his 37 year career with Pan American Banana Co. as a Produce Lead Man and had been retired for nearly 20yrs. He loved his time at home helping raise his grand kids, watching sports with them, and shuttling them around to practices. He was an active member of the Kennedy Seniors club and loved his Vegas turn around trips and horse racing. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 57 years along with 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 6 siblings, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren. He lived a full and loving life and will be missed dearly by all. Our family will forever be missing a piece. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. We Love you Dad, and we'll see you again one day.A private memorial is planned for June 27th and will be streamed live.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved