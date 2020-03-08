|
August 15, 1936 - February 28, 2020 Josef K. Lesser, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, in the home in which he lived for more than 45 years, and a block away from his first family home, in Los Angeles, CA. He was a rarity in this city, a native Angeleno, and Josef lived here all his life, excepting the three years he served in the United States Army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.Married for more than 61 years, Josef first met the "love of his life" while chaperoning Jo Ann (Rosenberg) on a date that she had with his younger brother, cellist Laurence Lesser. Additionally, he is survived by his older brother, Los Angeles real estate developer and consultant Robert C. Lesser (Johann). A family man to his core, Josef took great pride in the successes of his children Rabbi Rebecca (Michael) Dubowe and Michael J. (Aliza) Lesser, as well as his grandchildren Rachel Dubowe, Arielle Dubowe, Zoe Lesser and Eli Lesser.Josef formed J.K. Lesser Productions in 1962 and for 45 years produced business and industrial films. While he enjoyed his work, Josef was a man of many interests, one of which was railroading. He fulfilled a dream of building a model railroad in the family living room, a project of such incredible scope and detail that busloads of visitors stopped by to see the layout over the years. In 1999, Josef co-founded, along with Ron Gustafson, the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation, which preserves, shares and celebrates the history of railroading throughout Los Angeles and Southern California by installing satellite exhibits (such as in Phillipe the Original), making public an archive of historic photography and memorabilia, hosting field trips and holding Scouting classes in railroad safety. Josef authored a series of train books, including "Hollywood's Trains and Trolleys," which was published December 2019.Known for his vitality, humor, love of travel and organizational abilities, Josef counted among his passions, music and food. It should surprise few who knew him well that Josef orchestrated his own funeral service, making it clear that his daughter should be officiant, words he wrote be shared, music his brother performed be played and, for the luncheon that followed, deli platters, including beef tongue, be served. Josef was remembered and buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on Monday, March 2, 2020.Josef requested that donations be made in his memory to the following organizations:Colburn School, 200 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 213-621-2200, www.colburnschool.edu/membership/donate-now/Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation, 825 Colorado Blvd., Ste. 242, Los Angeles, CA 90041, 626-458-4449, www.larhf.org/join-support
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020