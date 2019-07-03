June 22, 1930 - June 28, 2019 Born in 1930 in Antequera, Spain, and known among friends as "la Pepita," Josefina Abad Martínez passed away peacefully on a calm summer evening. She was many things to many people – a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, community organizer, philanthropic activist; but above all she was an unyielding force of strength and love in the lives of those who knew her. And she will be sorely missed. She and her family moved to Barcelona during the Civil War, where she met the love of her life, Valeriano Martínez, whom she married at the age of 26. The couple emigrated to the United States in the late 1950s to Los Angeles. There they gave birth to their two daughters, Juanita and Elizabeth Martínez. She immersed herself in the Spanish community, forming part of the founding circle of the Casa de España and later the Casal dels Catalans of Los Angeles. She worked passionately on numerous charitable projects. She formed part of the fabric of the local Spanish community. Between her and her husband Valeriano they embraced helping others, welcomed all with open arms, and helped so many in their journey to this country. But above all, Josefina considered herself a family woman who took the most pride in having raised her daughters and grandson, Davis Turner, to the successes they enjoy today. She is survived by them, and goes now to join her husband in Heaven. Services to celebrate and remember her life will be held this Saturday (July 6) at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, 151 South Hill Avenue in Pasadena. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena. Reception follows. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 3, 2019