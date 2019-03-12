|
|
October 3, 1925 - February 4, 2019 Josefina Salgado, 93, passed away February 4, 2019 at home in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by family. She was born in Manila, Philippines where she married Jesus F. Salgado and moved to CA raising a family and working before retiring as a social worker for Los Angeles. She was an active member of the church and helped her community. Her body was flown home to be buried next to her husband, Jesus F Salgado in California. She is survived by her children. Jesus C Salgado, Ferdinand Salgado, and Marilou Iiyama. Her grandchildren James, Michael, Jason and Aaron Salgado and Alan and Kevin Iiyama and great grandchildren Ethan, Skye, Luna, Maddox and Miles Salgado. Memorial Services were held at Glendale Funeral Services with her Internment at Forest Lawn at Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 12, 2019