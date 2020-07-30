Joseph Cranham

March 28, 1923 - July 11, 2020 JOSEPH T. CRANHAM, 97 years old of Ventura California (prior long-time resident of Mission Hills, CA) passed away on July 11, 2020 at his home in Ventura Marina Mobile Home Community. Joe was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 28, 1923, the third son of George and Lucy Cranham. He attended Loyola High School briefly before transferring to Saint Agnes High School, graduating in 1941. With the onset of World War II, Joe enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, and was soon stationed in India where he was part of the team that kept airborne the fleets of aircraft flying "The Hump" ferrying military and humanitarian supplies into China to defeat the Japanese on their China front. Joe was proud to be one of the Sixteen Million Americans who fought in World War II and who Tom Brokaw called "The Greatest Generation!"Returning to Los Angeles after the war, Joe met and fell in love with the love of his life Jacqueline Bouffard. He and Jackie married, had four sons and eventually settled in Mission Hills in the San Fernando Valley becoming active in Our Lady of Peace and Saint Genevieve's parish communities.Joe embarked on what would be a long career in the motion picture industry as a special effects cameraman, working for such companies as Pacific Title, Technicolor, and MGM. He was a life-long proud union man with the International Cinematographers Guild.Joe is survived by his sons Gerald (Karen) and John (Katie) and six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and one nephew and two nieces and one surviving brother William (Perry). Joe is predeceased by his wife Jackie (long-time administrator of Queen of Angeles Seminary), sons infant Paul, and Mark (Patricia), and brothers Monsignor Charles, Monsignor George (Julie), James (Joy), and Thomas (Judith).Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Mission Basilica San Buenaventura Restoration Fund, 211 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.Because of COVID19, a Funeral Mass and celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date when it will be safe to hold a gathering. If you wish to be notified when that is about to happen, please email Jerry at jcranham@yahoo.com or call Jerry at (805) 639-9324.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Buena Vista Palliative Care and Home Health for their loving diligence and care during Joe's final days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store